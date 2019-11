OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Ionia County Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ingalls and Zahm roads in Otisco Township, south of Belding.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a Belding Public Schools bus was heading northbound on Zahm Road when a pickup truck slid through the stop sign on Ingalls Road, hitting the bus.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.