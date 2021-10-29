Saranac school board votes to change Redskins mascot

SARANAC, Mich. (WOOD) — The last school in West Michigan to use the Redskins mascot is changing it.

Saranac Community Schools said this week that its board voted unanimously to “respectfully retire” the mascot. The district said it will remain the Redskins until a new name is chosen.

The superintendent will be charge of the new mascot selection process, which will be selected by a committee.

Early last year, after years of controversy in the community, Paw Paw Public Schools said it would get rid of the Redskins mascot. It adopted a new mascot in July, becoming the Red Wolves. The district said that was part of a culture reform initiative that it said left students feeling more respected.

Only two other schools in Michigan continue use the Redskins mascot: Camden-Frontier near the Ohio line and Sandusky in the Thumb. Clinton in southeastern Michigan changed its mascot, also to the Redwolves, last year.