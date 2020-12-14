Saranac man faces child porn charges

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man of Saranac is facing child pornography charges.

Daniel Campbell, 65, of Saranac was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Ionia County deputies say they issued a search warrant for Campbell on Friday after they received information earlier in the day of criminal sexual conduct of a child that isn’t related to him.

The suspect is being held at the Ionia County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Deputies say Campbell had frequent contact with neighborhood children. Any who feels they have been a victim or their child has is encouraged to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737 and ask for the Detective Bureau.