Saranac man faces child porn charges

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photos of Daniel Campbell. (Courtesy)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man of Saranac is facing child pornography charges.

Daniel Campbell, 65, of Saranac was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Ionia County deputies say they issued a search warrant for Campbell on Friday after they received information earlier in the day of criminal sexual conduct of a child that isn’t related to him.

The suspect is being held at the Ionia County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Deputies say Campbell had frequent contact with neighborhood children. Any who feels they have been a victim or their child has is encouraged to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737 and ask for the Detective Bureau.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links