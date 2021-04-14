Saranac driver, 93, injured after crashing into tractor

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 93-year-old man from Saranac has been injured after he hit a tractor Wednesday.

He was driving on Morrison Lake Road by Grand River Avenue and did not stop for a large tractor going through the intersection, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The tractor driver, a 29-year-old man from Lake Odessa, was not injured.

  • A man has been injured after hitting a tractor in Saranac (courtesy Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)
The crash is still under investigation, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, the Sheriff’s office said.

