Saranac driver, 93, injured after crashing into tractor

A man has been injured after hitting a tractor in Saranac. (Courtesy: Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 93-year-old man from Saranac has been injured after he hit a tractor Wednesday.

He was driving on Morrison Lake Road by Grand River Avenue and did not stop for a large tractor going through the intersection, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The tractor driver, a 29-year-old man from Lake Odessa, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, the Sheriff’s office said.