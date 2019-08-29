Saranac boy collapses at football practice

SARANAC, Mich. (WOOD) — A football player was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during practice in Saranac Wednesday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. The school district said in a Facebook post that it happened during a no-contact drill.

CPR was performed on the student, a boy around the age of 12 or 13, on the field and he was airlifted to the hospital. His condition was not known later Wednesday night.

The district offered its prayers to the boy’s family and said it would offer any necessary resources to students and staff.