Road worker hit on I-96 near Portland dies days later

Authorities on scene of a crash involving a construction worker on I-96 in Portland Township Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A road construction worker hit during an I-96 crash last week has died from his injuries.

Portland Police Chief Star Thomas confirmed the worker died from his injuries Monday night—approximately six days after the late-night crash.

The worker was sitting on cement cutting machinery on eastbound I-96 just east of the Kent Street exit near Portland when a car hit him.

The worker was flown to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. Police say they’re waiting for the crash reconstruction report from Michigan State Police before forwarding the investigation report to the prosecutor who will consider charges.

Police are withholding the names of both the construction worker and driver.