PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Four generations of Jeff Sandborn’s family have farmed 1,800 acres in Portland, growing corn, soybeans and wheat.

Sandborn hasn’t seen this much volatility in agriculture markets in over a generation.

These days, farmers are dealing with inflation, labor shortages and now, the war in Ukraine.

“This is unprecedented, with what’s going on,” Sandborn said. “I mean really, the last time we dealt with this type of thing, somebody said was the 70’s. Some may go back to pre-World War Two.”

And that volatility is driving up your grocery bill.

“We were already seeing those increase even before the war because of inflation, but we are anticipating we will see some prices increase,” Michigan Farm Bureau Industry Relations Specialist Theresa Sisung said.

Wheat prices are one product that could be impacted with the cost for a loaf of bread, a box of baking mix, even a birthday cake potentially on the rise.

While the numbers continue to fluctuate, wheat prices were up over 5% earlier in the month, the largest jump since 2008.

Inflation had already driven up prices. The consumer price index for February shows overall prices up 0.8%, food up 1%.

Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries account for just under 30% of worldwide wheat exports.

Sandborn is seeing it as well.

“I think the price of wheat’s went from, in the mid-$8 to now in the mid-$10s. It peeked around $12 a bushel. It’s just gotten crazy with what’s happened in Ukraine,” he said.

You might think that’s a good thing for farmers. More demand and lower supply means higher prices for their yield, but not in this economy.

The price of doing business, everything from fertilizer to fuel to labor, is also up.

“I mean, it’s good prices are going up, but prices don’t always stay up. It’s all about marketing and making sure you lock in those costs and hopefully have a little extra profit,” Sandborn said.

In the end, those costs are bound to trickle down to the dinner table.

“It’s going to effect the cost, eventually, in the food chain,” Sandborn said.