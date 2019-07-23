Residents want hazardous Belding plant shut down

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of concerned citizens showed up for a meeting Monday night about the Kassouni Manufacturing plant in Belding.

The Ionia County Health Department ordered Kassouni on July 12 to stop using trichloroisocyanuric acid after multiple incidents over the past several years repeatedly brought firefighters to the plant on S. Front Street.

In at least some of those cases, the trichloroisocyanuric acid was mishandled, firefighters and city leaders say. When the chemical mixes with small amounts of water, the resulting reaction can cause a fire and release a mixture that includes noxious and potentially deadly chlorine gas.

Despite the order from the health department, another incident Friday sent firefighters rushing to the plant. In that incident, trichloroisocyanuric acid was discarded in a dumpster outside, leading to a fire.

The totality of the circumstances provided a concerning backdrop for the Monday meeting at the Belding Library.

“If I can smell it, it’s in the air. I mean, you can’t deny that,” Melissa Balinski told 24 Hour News 8 as she held her 6-week-old son. “He doesn’t have a choice. So I have to be his advocate.”

The residents were aware of recently publicized information about the potential danger the chemicals at Kassouni pose. A report compiled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explained what might happen if Kassouni’s stock of 350,000 pounds of trichloroisocyanuric acid was to react. The hypothetical analysis indicated that nearly 500 people could die within an hour of the chemical reaction in the worst case scenario.

“This is as big as it gets,” Belding Mayor Brad Miller told 24 Hour News 8 at the meeting. “You look at worst case scenario. What if that did happen?”

Miller said he believes the plant should close.

“It’s strong to say that they don’t belong in our community, but unless they are good stewards of our community and take care of our culture and our people, I don’t think they belong,” Miller said. “It’s a huge concern.”

Belding has put a system in place that will notify residents via text message should firefighters get called out to Kassouni. But some residents expressed frustration that they weren’t notified sooner about problems at the plant given that incidents occurred over the last several years.

“I guess from our standpoint the instances we have had — although they are very concerning to everybody — we have got there quick,” Fire Chief Greg Moore told 24 Hour News 8. “We have got them under control and the issue has never left the property where it’s putting other people at risk.”

Agencies present at Monday’s meeting included the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Ionia County Health Department and central dispatch, and the EPA. Dozens of residents asked officials questions at the open house-style meeting.

Ionia County Health Department leaders said that Kassouni management was made aware of the meeting. No representatives from the company appeared to be in attendance.

Reached by phone Monday evening, Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. owner Van Kassouni had little to say.

“At this point there’s nothing to say,” Kassouni said.

He said he is considering speaking further about what is happening at a later date.

Fire Chief Moore said he expected much of the trichloroisocyanuric acid would be removed from the facility Tuesday but Kassouni said he wasn’t aware of those plans.

Residents who spoke with 24 Hour News 8 were emphatic that the plant should close.

“My preference would be that the company is shut down ‘cause I don’t trust them,” Balinski said. “I’m home alone during the day and I’m scared.”

A more formal community meeting is planned in the near future though details about when and where had not been finalized, officials said.

—

Online:

Smart911 to get alerts about plant