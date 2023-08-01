DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The recent rains have helped Michigan’s corn crop recover from dry conditions.

Drought conditions just a couple months ago had some farmers worried about the harvest. But the corn crop at Sandborn Farms near Portland has seen a turnaround since News 8 visited in early June.

“I think it was two and a half months without any appreciable water from early April to late June,” Jeff Sandborn said.

The family farm was considering using its crop insurance, but decided against it.

“For a farmer, it’s better to harvest a good crop than it is to take crop insurance,” Sandborn said.

There are a few signs the corn went through drought conditions like variations in the height of stalks and the number of kernels on a cob but the farm says it could still end up with an above-average yield.

“I think we were at least average the way it’s in this particular area. We might be better than anticipated. The wheat crop was better than I thought it would be,” Sandborn said.

Loren Koeman, the lead economist for the Michigan Farm Bureau, said the state as a whole saw the same change.

“There’s still a few dry pockets if you get north up around maybe Manistee through the center of the state. There’s still areas that are dry and a bit concerning, but everywhere has improved certainly over the last couple weeks,” Koeman said.

He said there still is some damage but the situation is much better than expected.

“I think we’ve probably taken the high end off yields but certainly the current rains have brought us back from a disaster situation to a situation where we’ve probably on average at least this year,” Koeman said.

Sandborn is grateful the rain came when it did and says the fam was just weeks away from losing most of the crop.

“It almost came perfectly. It started slow and then it ramped up and then the ground just kind of almost syphoned it in, it was so dry,” Sandborn said.