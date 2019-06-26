Public health advisory for Grand River lifted

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — After several weeks of high E. coli levels, the public health advisory for the Grand River in Ionia County has been lifted.

The Ionia County Health Department said the most recent sampling results of the Grand River in Saranac and Portland are below the limit recommended for full body contact. The public health advisory for the Grand River in Ionia County has been lifted, effective Wednesday.

“Residents and visitors may engage in activity on the river without a significant threat from E. coli,” the health department said in a news release.

The next round of sampling is scheduled for July 1.

On June 6, the health department issued a no body contact advisory after river samples taken at Kent Street in Portland and Bridge Street in Saranac showed high levels of E. coli. Then the next day downgraded the public health advisory to a partial body contact advisory.