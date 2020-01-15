Dispatchers: Propane tank explosion sparks house fire in Ionia Co.

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews in Ionia County are responding to a home after a propane tank explosion sparked a fire.

Authorities were called around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 8600 block of Elm Lane, just off of Bluewater Highway, in Boston Township.

Dispatchers tell News 8 everyone was able to make it out of the home. There’s no word on what might have caused the explosion.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and is working to learn more information.