Ionia County

Power outage closes Portland schools Thursday

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:51 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:51 AM EDT

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A power outage cut classes short for students at Portland Public Schools Thursday.

The district announced Thursday morning it would be ending all classes early, starting with the high school and middle school at 9:15 a.m.  The district said Oakwood and Westwood was releasing students at 10:30 a.m. Students who normally ride the bus will be transported home and drop-off students will need to be picked up at their school.

Approximately 1,829 homes and businesses in Ionia, Eaton and Barry counties are without power because of an equipment failure, Consumers Energy’s power outage map shows. That includes 450 customers in Ionia County.

Consumers Energy says “equipment failure” is to blame for the outage, which was first reported at 7:44 a.m.  The utility company expects to have power full restored by 12:30 p.m.

