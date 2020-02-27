Portland woman dies in Ionia County crash

A collage of a fatal crash in Orange Township on Feb. 26, 2020. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Ionia County.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at E. David Highway, between Kelsey Highway and 40 Acre Town Road in Orange Township, near Ionia.

Authorities say a 42-year-old Ionia woman lost control of her minivan on the snowy road.

Deputies say she then crossed the centerline, colliding with an Oldsmobile Aurora that was driven by a 64-year-old Portland man and had a woman passenger.

Crews extricated people from both vehicles before taking them to the hospital.

Judith McCausey Nye of Portland, the passenger in the Oldsmobile, died shortly after coming to the hospital.

Deputies suspect speed and weather were contributing factors in the crash. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.