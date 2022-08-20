PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.

Around 8:45 p.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a car had turned left into a driveway and pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Westland man, and the passenger, a 38-year-old Walled Lake woman, were thrown from the bike which caught fire.

The Westland man and the Walled Lake woman were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said the man was eventually flown to a different hospital. They were last listed in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.