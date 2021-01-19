Portland schools reduce bus routes due to lack of drivers

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Tuesday, parents of children attending Portland Public Schools will have to figure out alternative ways to get their kids to class.

The district says it needs 15 bus drivers to keep all of its bus routes open. Due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantines, only six of the district’s bus drivers are still active. Even with substitute drivers, including those transferred from other positions and even other districts, there are still three positions that cannot be filled.

As a result, three bus routes will be canceled each day. This will be done on rotation so no family will have to find alternative transportation for their children more than one day a week.

The district will reevaluate the plan in two weeks’ time.

Click here to see the full schedule of canceled bus routes.