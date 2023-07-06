PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was driving recklessly was hospitalized after a crash in Portland Wednesday afternoon, police aid.

The Portland Police Department said an officer responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of S. Keefer Highway and E. Grand River Avenue in Portland Township, west of town, around 4:45 p.m. The officer spotted the suspect and attempted a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the suspect sped up, police said. The officer decided not to give chase, telling dispatch the risk was too high in the populated area.

The driver ultimately crashed on Kent Street in the city. Police said the suspect, who was southbound at the time, hit another car going the same direction.

The suspect was thrown from his car, police said, suffered a wound to the head and was unresponsive. He was rushed to a Lansing-area hospital. There was no word on his condition Thursday.

The other driver sustained minor injuries. She declined emergency medical help.

Police said drugs and alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash.