Portland again denied aid after February flood

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Portland is again questioning why Michigan State Police determined it does not qualify for financial relief after receiving a second denial late last week.

Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman first asked the state to reconsider nearly two months ago after being told the city, as well as Belding and Ionia County, did not exhaust all local resources during an ice jam that led to widespread flooding earlier this year.

“Unfortunately, the most recent letter causes more concern and raises new issues in clarity,” Gorman told News 8 Wednesday.

“Having completed this review, the State concluded that supplemental funding under Section 19 of Act 390 is not warranted as the local commitment did not place unreasonably great demands upon the county or affected local jurisdictions,” an Oct. 18 letter sent by Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director for MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security, reads.

“The analysis doesn’t make sense,” Gorman responded. “Some of the terms don’t seem to make sense. And again, we have some of the best legal counsel in the state looking at this, including myself, and so we just really want to try to understand better — not just for the city of Portland but clarity for communities across the state.”

The ice jam flooded the basements of several businesses along the Grand River and forced residents from their homes.

News 8 questioned MSP on what else the city should have done to qualify for the aid. Public Information Officer Dale R. George sent the following response:

“When determining a recommendation concerning authorizing an expenditure from the disaster and emergency contingency fund, the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division examines the financial impacts on the affected communities in addition to the jurisdictions’ requests for resources from the state. These resource requests are an indicator as to whether response efforts were beyond the capabilities of a community to address and that there had been an exhaustion of local effort. In this case, there were no requests to the state beyond what is routinely provided to a community without a declaration. The jurisdictions also did not identify any unmet needs to suggest an exhaustion of effort or unreasonably great demand on the jurisdictions’ funds.”

For instance, George explained municipalities can request state excavation equipment once an emergency declaration is approved and none did in February.

Gorman pointed out it took several days before Ionia County received the state of emergency. He believes the state is being subjective in interpreting criteria municipalities must meet to qualify for aid. Specifically, “exhaustion of local effort”.

“To the public that might sound very different, but it’s actually specifically defined as utilizing all of the applicable resources in your emergency response plan,” Gorman explained. “Here that completely took place.”

Through all of this, Gorman said efforts to meet with the state have been unsuccessful. He and George said they’re working to set something up at the beginning of November with the Michigan Municipal League.

Chris Hackbarth, director of state and federal affairs for MML, sent News 8 the following statement in response to the funding denial: