Police lose drunken driving case at Michigan’s top court

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

DETROIT (AP) — A long-running dispute over a speed limit is over after Michigan’s highest court sided with the driver and threw out evidence of drunken driving.

The Supreme Court says it will let an appeals court decision stand in favor of the driver.

Anthony Owen was accused of drunken driving in Ionia County in 2015. A sheriff’s deputy said the stop was justified because Owen was traveling at 43 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Owen’s attorney successfully argued that because there was no sign, the speed limit was 55 mph by default.

Three Supreme Court justices in the minority say the case shouldn’t be spoiled by an objectively reasonable mistake.