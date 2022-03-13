Police: Ionia Public Schools threat came from out of state

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Threats that forced Ionia Public Schools to cancel two dances came from out of state, investigators say.

The threats were made on Snapchat on Friday and Saturday, a spokesperson for the Ionia Department of Public Safety told News 8. Two dances — the Ionia Middle School dance and the IPS Daddy Daughter Dance — were canceled as a result.

Investigators found the person who made the threats and that person is out of state, police say.

The FBI is investigating the threats.

In a letter to families, the Ionia Public Schools superintendent said there is no credible threat to the school district.

The two dances will be rescheduled, school officials say.