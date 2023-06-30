IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to employing a minor in a dangerous profession at the Saranac-area meat processing company he owned.

Fifty-five-year-old Darin Wilber’s plea stems from a November 2019 case in which a 17-year-old employee lost a hand in a meat grinder at US Guys Processing, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

The AG’s Office said the Michigan Wage and Hour Division investigators found that the teen was employed illegally under the state’s Youth Employment Standards Act and that he didn’t have the work permit required for people under 18.

Sentencing is expected later this summer.