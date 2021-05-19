Pharmacy owner accused of trading drugs for sex sentenced to jail

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lake Odessa man accused of trading drugs for sex was sentenced to serve six months in jail Tuesday.

William Walker owned Walker Pharmacy in Lake Odessa, which was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration in August of 2017.

In April of this year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of controlled substance delivery or manufacturing of non-narcotic schedule 1, 2 and 3 drugs, excluding marijuana and cocaine. Three other charges were dismissed.

In court Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve six months in the Ionia County jail, two years of probation, 160 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

The judge said the sentence is meant to serve as a deterrent to others.

A pre-sentence investigation report showed he was trading drugs for sex, the judge said.

Walker is currently living in Florida and will return to Michigan to serve the sentence. He is expected to be booked into the county jail Saturday morning. At the sentencing, he apologized to the court and to the families affected, saying he learned from this.

His attorney said during the hearing that Walker was cooperative during the six-year investigation and pointed out he has no prior criminal record.

The judge said he was unsure why the case wasn’t brought to the U.S. attorney instead of the Michigan Attorney General. He said it was “incredible to the court.”

Walker has sold the pharmacy and his license expires in November.