Pedestrian struck in fatal car crash in Sebewa Township

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a pedestrian was hit by an SUV at around 7 p.m. last night in Sebewa Township on South State Road, just Goodemoot Road. He died from his injuries in the hospital.

The pedestrian, a 49 year old man from Lansing, was walking north in the middle of South State Road when the SUV hit him. The driver of the vehicle was a 44 year old man from Charlotte, MI.

The Charlotte man drove away but was found north of the scene shortly after Troopers arrived at the site of the crash.

We do not yet know the names of the men involved. MSP continues to investigate the crash.