Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Sunfield

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by a car north of Sunfield Thursday.
The crash happened shortly after noon on S. Sunfield Road near Bippley Road in Sebewa Township.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound driver moved into the northbound late to give extra space to a utility truck. When he moved back into the southbound lane, he hit the woman, who was walking along the road.
She was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where she died. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon.
The driver, a 43-year-old Mulliken man, was not hurt.
The sheriff’s office said it was still investigating.