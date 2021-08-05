Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Sunfield

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by a car north of Sunfield Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after noon on S. Sunfield Road near Bippley Road in Sebewa Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound driver moved into the northbound late to give extra space to a utility truck. When he moved back into the southbound lane, he hit the woman, who was walking along the road.

She was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where she died. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon.

The driver, a 43-year-old Mulliken man, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said it was still investigating.

