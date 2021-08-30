Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Ionia

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Ionia Sunday night.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car near the intersection of N. State and Parmeter roads in Ionia Township.

Investigators said a 2011 Jeep Cherokee was heading northbound on State Road when the driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.