PD: Homicide at Lake Odessa mobile home park

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Lake Odessa Monday night.

The Lake Odessa Police Department said officers were called around 10 p.m. for a report of an injured woman at a home in the Lakewood Mobile Estates, located at Tupper Lake Road near the intersection of Jordan Lake Avenue.

When officers arrived, the 47-year-old woman had died from her injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police did not provide any information about what led to the incident or suspect information but said the it’s considered a homicide.