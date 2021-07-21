Parents raise concerns about safety at splash pad in Ionia

The splash pad at Trailhead Park in Ionia on July 21, 2021.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents in Ionia are concerned about safety at the splash pad at Trailhead Park as they seek a safe summer for their kids.

They’re worried about a gap in the fence along M-66, a busy road in Ionia.

The fence is only a few yards from street, where there are several stores and restaurants. The Ionia Free Fair is being held near the park.

There’s concern a child could wander away from the park and onto the street.

“First, there’s the major road,” said Ellen Ogden, who took her kids to the splash pad on Wednesday afternoon. “Then there’s the threat of a kid being able to walk through that (gap). You would think a parent would be paying attention to their kid, but we’re all humans and we make mistakes. So, it’s always a threat.”

Parents would like to see a gate go up to cover the gap and ensure the safety of children playing at the splash pad.

News 8 reached out the city’s parks and recreation department on Wednesday afternoon. A department representative said he could provide details about the fence on Thursday.