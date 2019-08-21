Officials: Harmful algae might be in Morrison Lake

A photo of outside of the Ionia County Health Department. Courtesy of the Ionia County Health Department/Facebook

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are alerting the public that there could be potentially harmful algae in Morrison Lake in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Health Department says the advisory is based on water samples taken on Tuesday, which detected a toxin that can produce a harmful algal bloom.

According to the release, most algal blooms are not harmful, but a type of toxin that can produce a harmful algal bloom were found in both of the samples taken.

Ken Bowen, health officer with the Ionia County Health Department, says the affected parts of the lake look like “pea soup.”

The toxins in a harmful algal bloom can affect the liver, nervous system and skin.

On Wednesday, officials say people and pets should avoid direct contact with water in the lake that looks scummy, looks like spilled paint or has a green sheen to it. People and pets should avoid swallowing the lake’s water.

No one has reported symptoms or possible cases to the health department, Bowen said.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy officials intend to take additional samples this week.

Morrison Lake is just south of I-96 near Clarksville.

Coincidentally, a meeting is scheduled to discuss improvements to Morrison Lake. That meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday at Campbell Township Hall.