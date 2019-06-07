Officials downgrade advisory for Grand River

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials have downgraded the public health advisory for the Grand River in Ionia County.

Officials said on Friday that area is now under a partial body contact advisory, meaning boating and fishing are unlikely to pose a health threat. However, health officials say full immersion or consuming the water should be avoided.

On Thursday, Ionia County Health Department issued a no body contact advisory after river samples taken at Kent Street in Portland and Bridge Street in Saranac showed high levels of E. coli.

The mean of the Saranac sample was 1,257 E. coli per 100 mL and 1,181 E. coli per 100 mL at Portland.

City officials then immediately arranged for testing to take place near Kent Street in Portland. The results came back Friday, which produced a geometric mean of 352 E. coli/100 mL.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the high levels of E. Coli.

However, no municipalities in Ionia County have reported recent sewage overflows.

The next round of test is expected on Monday.

