No injuries when car slides down river bank in Portland

Crews retrieve a car from the bank of the Grand River in Portland on Jan. 10, 2020. (Courtesy Portland Police Department)

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Portland police are seeking charges after a woman left her car to slide toward the Grand River early Saturday.

Portland Police Department Chief Star Thomas told News 8 that the driver, who said she was new to the area, said she got confused about the layout of the driveway at Fabiano’s River House Bar and Grill and tried to drive out around the back of the building.

But there is no driveway there: the pavement stops along a drop into the Grand River. The woman said her car got stuck on a barrier meant to keep vehicles out of the water. She wasn’t hurt.

She called a towing company, but decided they were taking too long and left.

Reed & Hoppes Towing crews arrived around 3 p.m. and called police. A photo posted online by the police department shows workers hauling the car back up the riverbank.

Chief Thomas said her office will look to charge the driver with failure to report a property damage crash.