No body contact advisory for Jordan Lake
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are telling people not to have any contact with Jordan Lake after a sewage overflow in a tributary.
The overflow form the Lakewood Wastewater Authority near Lake Odessa happened Tuesday, dumping sewage into a creek that runs into Jordan Lake.
The authority then tested the creek water and found high levels of E. coli. Officials will keep testing the water until E. coli levels diminish.
In the meantime, the Ionia County Health Department has issued a no body contact advisory for the lake.
>>Online: DEQ on sewage overflow | E. coli
The E. coli bacteria can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.
