1 dead in three-vehicle crash near Ionia

A photo near the scene of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Ionia County. (Sept. 26, 2019)

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities tell News 8 one person is dead following a crash in Ionia County.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on M-66 near M-44/Belding Road on the border of Orleans and Ronald townships, about 6 miles north of Ionia.

Authorities tell News 8 an extensive crash investigation is underway.

Both directions of M-66 are closed between Tingley Road and M-44/Belding Road.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.