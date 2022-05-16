MUIR, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Monday morning in Muir.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. on E. Maple Street/E. Bluewater Highway near Hayes Road.

Michigan State Police say the driver of an eastbound pickup truck was trying to turn left into a business lot when he hit a westbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man from Saint Louis, Michigan, which is near Alma, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. MSP said the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet.

The driver of the pickup, a 36-year-old Muir man, wasn’t hurt.

Dispatchers initially told News 8 the crash involved a semi-truck, but MSP later clarified it was a pickup.