MSP trooper dies weeks after crash

A Michigan State Police cruiser (left) and a jeep (right) that were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ionia County’s Boston Township on July 10, 2020. (Photos courtesy: Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper has died three weeks after being involved in a serious crash near Saranac in Ionia County.

News 8 confirmed the death of Trooper Caleb Starr Friday night.

Related Content MSP trooper, Utah woman seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash Gallery

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. July 10 on Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway in Boston Township.

Starr of the Lakeview Post was heading west on Grand River Avenue in his cruiser when he was hit head on by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Utah woman.

Starr was extracted from the cruiser after the crash. He was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition. He died three weeks later.

Investigators say Starr was driving at a steady speed that was below the speed limit at the time.

MSP previously said alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.