MSP pays tribute on anniversary of trooper’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr.

Starr died on July 31, 2020 from injuries he suffered after his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver in the Boston Township area of Ionia County.

Starr was 33-years-old and had joined the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post in September 2018.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Michigan State Police made a tribute to Starr in a Facebook post Saturday.

“In memory of our fallen trooper who made the ultimate sacrifice on July 31, 2020,” the post said.

Thomasina Jones has been charged in his death, but no trial date has been set.