IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police were called to investigate a fatal crash earlier this morning on westbound I-96 in Ionia County.

Not much is clear at this time, but troopers confirm they were called to a fatal crash involving just one vehicle on westbound I-96 in the area of mile marker 57 at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

MSP is still on scene investigating the accident.

Stay with News 8 as this article will be updated as more information is made available.