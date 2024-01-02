STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — State police found drugs and guns when a Grand Rapids man was stopped for speeding Saturday.

The 28-year-old man was stopped by Michigan State Police troopers for “excessive speed.” During the traffic stop, a 9mm handgun was thrown from the vehicle but troopers were able to recover and secure it. Police found methamphetamine, cocaine, a scale, more narcotics and an AR-style rifle in the vehicle.

The man, who police did not name, was booked into the Ionia County jail and faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms, parole violations and an outstanding warrant, MSP said.