MSP: Man opens fire on parked car, shoots himself

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Michigan State Police said troopers are investigating a Portland Township shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Investigators said they were called to an Ionia County home around 11:40 Friday night. Officials say they found a man lying on the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound and a firearm.

Authorities said they found a nearby parked car that was riddled with bullet holes. Troopers said they believe the victim fired several round into the unoccupied car and shot himself.

Officials said the man was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he’s fighting for his life.

Anyone that can help troopers with this investigation is asked to contact MSP Lakeview Post.