MSP: Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Ionia

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Ionia County.

Michigan State Police said authorities were called shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash on Bluewater Highway near Johnson Road in Easton Township, between Ionia and Saranac.

Investigators believe a vehicle heading westbound on Bluewater Highway lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 39-year-old Jammal Dillard of Cedar Springs, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to an MSP news release.

State police said speed is believed to a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

