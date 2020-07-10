MSP: Man arrested for shooting west of Ionia

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a man believed to have shot and wounded another man in rural Ionia County Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a house on Potters Road in Easton Township, west of the city of Ionia. Michigan State Police say the suspect and victim argued before shots were fired.

Troopers say a 40-year-old Portland man sustained a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital in Ionia with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect took off before troopers arrived. He was arrested later during a traffic stop in Kentwood.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released, but he was described as a 32-year-old from Ionia. He faces charges of assault with intent to commit murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and another weapons charge.

