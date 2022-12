GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.

James Gary Haislip Jr., who also goes by Lucky, has not been seen since Friday. MSP said the 42-year-old suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches and 190 pounds with hazel eyes and a shaved head.

MSP said he may be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.