ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police have asked the Ionia County prosecutor to file criminal charges against the man who shot and injured a woman who had stopped at his home to campaign against abortion, the prosecutor said on Friday.

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said the state police turned over its investigation Friday morning, asking for warrants charging Richard Harvey, 74, with felonious assault and reckless discharge of a weapon causing injury.

Felonious assault carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

“Those are charges the Michigan State Police are feeling I should focus on,” Butler said.

Butler said he hopes to make a decision sometime Friday.

Harvey told News 8 he shot the woman accidentally after she had refused repeated requests to leave their property.

Joan Jacobson sits next to her attorney David Kallman during a Zoom interview with News 8 on Sept. 29, 2022.

Right to Life volunteer Joan Jacobson, 84, of Lake Odessa, told News 8 she was shot in the right shoulder while walking to her car to leave the property. She drove herself to a nearby police station.

Jacobson had stopped at the Harveys’ home on West Bippley Road on Sept. 20 to campaign against Proposal 3, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.

Sharon Harvey told News 8 that she told the volunteer she planned to vote yes to keep abortion legal. That, she said, is when the volunteer started arguing with her.

Richard Harvey said he heard the arguing, grabbed a .22-caliber rifle from his barn and fired a warning shot into a tree.

Richard and Sharon Harvey at their home near Lake Odessa. (Sept. 27, 2022)

Scarring on a tree that was hit with gunfire during an altercation between homeowners and a Right to Life volunteer near Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, 2022. (Sept. 27, 2022)

He said it appeared the volunteer was trying to hit his wife with a clipboard, so he used his rifle to knock the clipboard aside. That, he said, is when the rifle fired accidentally.

The Right to Life volunteer, in an interview with News 8, disputed the Harveys’ account. She denied arguing and said she was leaving the property when she saw Harvey a few feet away from her with the rifle.

“The thing that I noticed the most was that he had a gun, and it was a big gun. It was (a) long barrel and by the time that registered in my brain, I heard a shot and I felt some pain,” she said.

Right to Life initially said the man had shot her in the back while she was walking away. However, the shot struck her in the shoulder and exited her back.