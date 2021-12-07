MSP: Alcohol, speed factors in deadly crash near Belding

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a deadly crash near Belding.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a single-car crash near the intersection of Canfield and Wheeler roads in Orleans Township, east of Belding.

Investigators say the driver was heading northbound on Canfield Road at a high rate of speed when the car left the roadway, struck a tree and broke in half which caused him to be thrown from the car.

The driver, a 42-year-old Lakeview man, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to MSP.

State police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.