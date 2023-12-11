BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old died in a crash near Ionia Sunday, troopers say.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on M-66 near Tuttle Road in Berlin Township. A woman was driving southbound on M-66 and crashed into the back of a stopped pickup truck, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. The pickup truck was pushed into a third vehicle.

The first vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old from Saranac, caught fire, MSP says. She was not able to be rescued from her vehicle.

The driver died at the scene, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.