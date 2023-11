BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after he hit a deer in Boston Township on Sunday.

Around noon, deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and crews with the Saranac Fire Department were sent to Conklin Road and Ware Road after receiving reports that a motorcyclist hit a deer.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.