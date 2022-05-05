KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving two vehicles northeast of Lowell led to the death of one person.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sayles Road and Whites Bridge Road in Keene Township.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV, a 79-year-old woman from Belding, pulled out onto Sayles Road into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from Ionia, died instantly, according to the sheriff’s department.

Michigan State Police, Saranac Fire, and Life EMS assisted on the scene.

According to the release, deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.