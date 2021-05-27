Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer near Saranac

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was critically injured after hitting a deer in Ionia County Wednesday.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 8 p.m. on W. Blue Water Highway near Hawley Highway in Boston Township, north of Saranac.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Ionia man, struck a deer before losing control and striking a guardrail. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday news release.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.