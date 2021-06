IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Ionia Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dexter Street near Bluewater Highway.

A car and motorcycle crashed and the motorcyclist was pinned underneath the car, the Ionia Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. It said he died on the scene.

Police have identified him as Christopher Wright, 30, from Ionia.

The driver of the car was questioned and released, police say.

The crash is still being investigated.