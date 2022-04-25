IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after the bike collided with a large truck between Ionia and Muir, dispatchers say.

It happened before 12:45 p.m. Monday on M-21 at S. Stage Road in Ionia Township.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released. Dispatchers did not have information about how seriously the motorcyclist was hurt.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, dispatchers said.

East and westbound M-21 were shut down for more than an hour while emergency responders were at the scene of the crash.