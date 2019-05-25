Power restored to most customers in W. MI
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to the majority of Consumers Energy customers in West Michigan after it was knocked out for thousands.
As of 1:45 p.m., Consumers Energy reports that 514 customers statewide are without power, with 81 separate outages.
Below are West Michigan outage numbers by county as of 1:45 p.m.:
- Ionia: 250
- Kent: 26
- Montcalm: 22
