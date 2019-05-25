Ionia County

Power restored to most customers in W. MI

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:36 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to the majority of Consumers Energy customers in West Michigan after it was knocked out for thousands.

As of 1:45 p.m., Consumers Energy reports that 514 customers statewide are without power, with 81 separate outages.

Below are West Michigan outage numbers by county as of 1:45 p.m.:

  • Ionia: 250
  • Kent: 26
  • Montcalm: 22

The Consumers Energy power outage map on woodtv.com provides the latest outage information.

>>Click here for power outage map

24 Hour News 8 is monitoring the outages and will have updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

