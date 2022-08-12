RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others is facing additional charges.

On Thursday, Mandy Marie Benn, 42, from Ionia was charged with the following additional charges: two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, operating under the influence causing serious injury and reckless driving.

On Aug. 1, she was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death/operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and a second offense notice operating while intoxicated.

These charges stem from a July 30 crash.

Around 11:15 a.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Stage Road near Nickleplate Road in Ronald Township for a crash.

The sheriff’s office said Benn was driving behind a UPS truck that was slowing down to stop. Benn went to pass the truck and drove into the path of the bicyclists.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was flown by Aero Med to a hospital in Grand Rapids but later died from his injuries.